Children’s artwork brings smiles of joy to East Devon residents

The drawings done by the children. Picture: Home Instead Senior Care Archant

Young artists have made a series of eight drawings and paintings to be sent to elderly residents to bring smiles to their faces.

All residents who receive support from Home Instead Senior Care, in Budleigh Salterton, received a piece of art which says ‘this picture was drawn for you with love by (child’s name and age). We hope it brings some sunshine to your day’.

The company provides care and support to people in their own homes across Exeter and East Devon.

Managing director Vanessa McGlade said: “We were delighted when the children’s pictures started arriving, and we hope our clients will feel the same. We’re so grateful to the children for the effort they’ve made in reaching out to make someone smile – it’s never been more important than it is now.”

Home Instead Senior Care can be contacted on 01395 200600 or info.exeter@homeinsteadexeter.co.uk