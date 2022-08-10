News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Children donate pocket money to Ukraine in 'moving' gesture

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:42 PM August 10, 2022
Children sticking coins from their pocket money to the tent for Shelterbox

Children sticking coins from their pocket money to material for the Shelterbox 'tent' - Credit: St Joseph's School

Kind-hearted children at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Exmouth have given up some of their pocket money to help the people of Ukraine. 

Between them they donated more than £120 to the Cornwall-based charity Shelterbox, which provides emergency relief to people fleeing conflicts or disasters. 

The charity has thanked the children, describing their gesture as ‘moving’. 

Parent governor Saskia Hallett said as the Ukraine crisis unfolded, the school had been praying for the people caught up in the Russian attacks. But the governors wanted the children to feel they could make a positive difference, so the school linked up with the Parish of the Holy Family to fundraise for Shelterbox, which has been working in Ukraine. 

She said: ““Our fundraising idea was to aim to cover all four sides of a tent in silver coins to reflect a ShelterBox tent, creating a very visual, hands-on appeal, instilling in the children you are never too young to help.” 

The original 'tent for Shelterbox' that had to be replaced as the coins became too heavy

The original 'tent for Shelterbox' that had to be replaced as the coins became too heavy - Credit: St Joseph's School

The children initially stuck the coins they had given from their pocket money to a tent, using double-sided tape, but this proved problematic. 

Saskia said: “Not everything went quite to plan as our tent was soon groaning under the weight of coins and it started to collapse! We quickly had to think outside the box and adapt to a new shelter for our coins, using a sturdier one with which the children could continue to place their coins on.  

Children sticking coins to material for their Ukraine box

Children sticking coins to material for their Ukraine box - Credit: St Joseph's School

Children donating their pocket money to Shelterbox

Children donating their pocket money to Shelterbox - Credit: St Joseph's School

The fundraising for Ukraine at St Joseph's Primary School

The fundraising for Ukraine at St Joseph's Primary School - Credit: St Joseph's School

“The children were absolutely brilliant and it was very heartening that over the weeks they continued to bring in their pocket money, so we were thrilled to have raised £122.56.” 

The governors then arranged for a representative from ShelterBox to talk to the school assembly about how the children's fundraising will help people in urgent need.  

They wrote to the school: "Your fundraising photos brought a huge smile to my face. Congratulations on the wonderful amount you have raised - £122.56 is amazing! I am so moved by the children bringing in their pocket money to help others. I hope everyone involved and the children are incredibly proud of themselves, as they should be.  

“From all of us at ShelterBox but, most importantly, the people who will receive vital aid and shelter items due to your incredible work, thank you!" 

