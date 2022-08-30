16-year old climate activist thanks electric drivers at Darts Farm

Charlotte Smith with one of her thank you cards at Darts Farm. - Credit: Archant.

A 16-year old climate activist has been at Darts Farm handing out thank you cards to drivers of electric vehicles.

Charlotte Smith was at Darts Farm on Tuesday (August 30), going up to EV drivers and handing out handmade cards thanking EV drivers for 'helping children to breathe easier and avoid long-term illnesses such as stunted lung development, brain illnesses and cancer.'

Charlotte, from Solihull, is visiting the area on holiday. For four years she has run an international children's health campaign and has travelled around the world to places including Oslo and the US, and toured the UK to thank some of the electric vehicle drivers who are helping to protect children's health.

She came up with the idea of the thank you cards after writing a science essay on the subject 'Changes' when she was in Year Five. She decided to write hers on the change from combustion engines to electric and the effects of CO2 emissions on children's health.

She also become a public speaker on stages such as COP26 and the United Nations Stockholm+50 highlighting the benefits of zero emissions to children’s health.

Her trip today was meant to be around Exmouth, though she couldn't find any EV drivers and by chance came across the Tesla Superchargers at Darts Farm car park, she has this message for the Exmouth Town Council: "Have a look into electric vehicles also advertise to those people in Exmouth about the benefits of driving electric. It would be great to go down there again."

Charlotte Smith told the Herald: "I was really here on holiday for a little bit of break but I couldn't pass the opportunity to thank some of the amazing pioneering electric drivers here in Topsham, so I said to Dad, right lets go out and thank some of these drivers."

For more information, or to follow Charlotte's campaign, follow her on social media at EVthankyou on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.



