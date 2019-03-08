Advanced search

Cross Atlantic trip for charity founder Alison after being granted research fellowship

PUBLISHED: 09:56 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 12 March 2019

Alison Jordan, founder of Pete's Dragons. Picture: Emz Nolan

Alison Jordan, founder of Pete's Dragons. Picture: Emz Nolan

Serenity Eye Photography Copyright. For print only. Not for resale.

A fellowship which allows people to go on a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ research trip has been awarded to the founder of a suicide bereavement charity.

Alison Jordan, of Pete’s Dragons, is among 150 people selected from nearly 1,800 applicants to win a Churchill Fellowship.

The grant will allow the founder of the charity to spend two months across the Atlantic in the United States later this year.

She said: “I am absolutely honoured to have been chosen.

“I’ll endeavour to ensure that whatever I learn will be shared to help enhance suicide bereavement services in the UK.”

The fellowship is one of 11 awarded in a partnership between the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust (WCMT) and the Samaritans for projects dedicated to preventing suicide and self-harm or supporting people bereaved by suicide.

“I’m excited and grateful to spend time in the USA, looking at suicide prevention and bereavement from a differing view within a different culture,” said Alison.

Alison’s fellowship is supported by the John Armitage Charitable Trust.

