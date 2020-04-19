Action on Addiction ride postponed due to coronavirus

An annual charity motorbike ride which has traditionally culminated in Exmouth has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Action on Addiction ride, which sees hundreds of motorbikes roar into the town in support of Clouds House Rehab Centre, was set to take place on Sunday, April 19.

Event organisers John and Wendy Bramble have confirmed they intend to run the event, which starts in Weymouth, on Sunday, September 13.

Mr Bramble, whose son Craig died from solvent abuse in 2001, said: “Sadly it is (with) big regrets to announce the postponement of Action on Addiction 6 on April 19, 2020.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision to make but in the height of this pesky virus I have no choice, it’s truly out of my hands.

“I want to thank you all for your support so much, and I hope it continues to the new date.”