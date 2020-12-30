Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A charity collection box has been stolen in an overnight break-in at an Exmouth shop - and charity money is also thought to have been taken in another, related incident.

A glass door was smashed at Pines Pharmacy in Pines Road at some time between 3am and 3.45am on Monday (December 30).

A full charity box was taken along with the shop till, containing a small amount of cash.

Another break-in happened at Harbour View Café on Queen's Drive, after a rear door was smashed between 2.20am and 3am.

Police believe charity boxes were stolen.

Officers are linking the two crimes and would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time of the burglaries.

Anyone with information should contact 101@dc.police.uk or phone 101, quoting crime reference CR/116666/19 [Pines Pharmacy] or CR/116669/19 [Harbour View Café].