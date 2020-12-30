Advanced search

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:57 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 30 December 2019

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A charity collection box has been stolen in an overnight break-in at an Exmouth shop - and charity money is also thought to have been taken in another, related incident.

A glass door was smashed at Pines Pharmacy in Pines Road at some time between 3am and 3.45am on Monday (December 30).

A full charity box was taken along with the shop till, containing a small amount of cash.

Another break-in happened at Harbour View Café on Queen's Drive, after a rear door was smashed between 2.20am and 3am.

Police believe charity boxes were stolen.

Officers are linking the two crimes and would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time of the burglaries.

Anyone with information should contact 101@dc.police.uk or phone 101, quoting crime reference CR/116666/19 [Pines Pharmacy] or CR/116669/19 [Harbour View Café].

Most Read

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Pub’s skydivers raise more than £2,000 for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare

From left to right are the Sky Divers , Jane Wright (Customer), Lucy (Hospiscare fundraiser), Matt Coates (customer), Danny Newcombe ( Staff), Ian Evans (customer), Joel Pearcey(customer), Sarah Eaton (Staff), Clive Tomkinson (Customer). Picture: Dale Dearden

Carnival rolls into town and the area gets a new MP

The official launch of the poppy display at the former Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Jean Holden

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Pub’s skydivers raise more than £2,000 for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare

From left to right are the Sky Divers , Jane Wright (Customer), Lucy (Hospiscare fundraiser), Matt Coates (customer), Danny Newcombe ( Staff), Ian Evans (customer), Joel Pearcey(customer), Sarah Eaton (Staff), Clive Tomkinson (Customer). Picture: Dale Dearden

Carnival rolls into town and the area gets a new MP

The official launch of the poppy display at the former Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Jean Holden

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town’s dramatic winner at Street was scored by Jordan Harris

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Final Exmouth Parkrun of 2019 sees has over 500 finishers led home by Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera

Running

Pub’s skydivers raise more than £2,000 for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare

From left to right are the Sky Divers , Jane Wright (Customer), Lucy (Hospiscare fundraiser), Matt Coates (customer), Danny Newcombe ( Staff), Ian Evans (customer), Joel Pearcey(customer), Sarah Eaton (Staff), Clive Tomkinson (Customer). Picture: Dale Dearden

Town’s last minute winner at Street leaves them closer to top spot after table-toppers suffer rare defeat

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists