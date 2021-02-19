Published: 8:00 AM February 19, 2021

Rebecca and Khieron Howard who have launched the My Opps charity - Credit: Rebecca Howard

An Exmouth couple has set up a charity to help families support their loved ones suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

My Oppo, launched by Rebecca Howard and her Royal Marine husband Kheiron, offers three types of support including online via its private social media group and weekly zoom meetings.

Activities are also provided for families to get involved with including yoga, reiki and meditation.

They are also able to put families in touch with others and arrange for them to meet face-to-face for a coffee or lunch.

Rebecca said: “All of these types of support will help to ease the burden of stress that most families can experience (Covid dependant).

“As we grow as a charity, we will help to fund for short breaks and activities for the whole family in order to offer a much-needed time out and a chance for the family to spend quality time together, without having to worry about the financial considerations.”

The charity has been endorsed by former Premier League footballer Michael Johnson who has become an ambassador for Mt Oppo.

Rebecca added: “Michael’s career as a former footballer is both extensive and impressive.

“Michael made more than 550 appearances in the football league and Premier league including teams such as Birmingham City, Derby County and Notts county – the club where he began his professional career.

“Although born in Nottingham, England, he played 13 times for the Jamaica national team.

“He retired as a player at the end of the 2008-2009 season and took up the post of youth team manager with Notts County.

“He is a current England’s U21 coach and club ambassador of Derby County.

“Michael currently coaches the England Under-21’s team and will be able to support the charity through various fundraising activities and networking skills.

“Michael will also help with motivational talks and is able to use his influential social media presence to spread awareness of our cause.”

In July, the charity is planning on putting a team of people together to conquer the National Three Peaks challenge in 24 hours, aiming to raise £15,000.

Anyone wanting to donate, should visit www.myoppo.org