Exmouth woman ‘hula hoops’ to give Huntington’s charity a cash boost

Sylvia Arlett completed her hula hoop challenge to raise funds for charity. Picture: Sylvia Arlett Archant

An Exmouth woman has ‘hula hooped’ her way to raising vital funds for the Huntington’s Disease Association.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sylvia Arlett with her hula hoop which she used to raise £1125 for Hunitngton's Disease Association. Picture: Sylvia Arlett Sylvia Arlett with her hula hoop which she used to raise £1125 for Hunitngton's Disease Association. Picture: Sylvia Arlett

Sylvia Arlett used a weighted hoop for 2.6 hours as part of the 2.6 charity challenge raising more than £1,000 in the process.

The challenge saw people undertake activity surrounding the number 2.6 to raise funds for charities while social distancing.

Sylvia undertook her challenge in conjunction with Huntington’s Awareness Month.

The disease is a hereditary condition which stops parts of the brain from working.

Sylvia said: “I chose Huntington’s because my friend’s husband was diagnosed with this devastating disease and after hearing what her family had to go through from actual diagnosis and then the testing of other members of her family, felt I wanted to do something to help.

“It was a difficult and energy-sapping challenge and the thought of rotating the hoop almost 10,000 times was daunting, but with determination I got through it.”