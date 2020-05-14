Exmouth woman ‘hula hoops’ to give Huntington’s charity a cash boost
PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 May 2020
Archant
An Exmouth woman has ‘hula hooped’ her way to raising vital funds for the Huntington’s Disease Association.
Sylvia Arlett used a weighted hoop for 2.6 hours as part of the 2.6 charity challenge raising more than £1,000 in the process.
The challenge saw people undertake activity surrounding the number 2.6 to raise funds for charities while social distancing.
Sylvia undertook her challenge in conjunction with Huntington’s Awareness Month.
The disease is a hereditary condition which stops parts of the brain from working.
Sylvia said: “I chose Huntington’s because my friend’s husband was diagnosed with this devastating disease and after hearing what her family had to go through from actual diagnosis and then the testing of other members of her family, felt I wanted to do something to help.
“It was a difficult and energy-sapping challenge and the thought of rotating the hoop almost 10,000 times was daunting, but with determination I got through it.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.