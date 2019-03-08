Opinion

A fun day out with an important message

Campaigning for more organ donors-Steve Gazzard. Ref exe 0737-38-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

In his latest column, organ donation campaigner Steve Gazzard tells us what to expect at Exmouth's next Transplant Awareness Day.

As you read this article it will only be 10 days to our Transplant Awareness Day event on the Strand, Exmouth, Saturday, July 20, 10am till 4pm.

We have all been beavering away to get this event ready and all we need now is fine weather and you to make it happen.

The event is our annual event in memory of my late daughter Exmouth mother Sarah Wright, who sadly died on November 9, 2012, whilst awaiting a double lung transplant; but, as in life, Sarah always thought of others and upon her death gave the 'Gift of Life' and donated her organs and saved three people's lives who only had weeks to live.

The event will be a fun day but with a serious message - there is still a massive shortage of organ donors and we will be hoping to sign up many new organ donors on the day.

We have around 56 stalls, including other charities, tombola and a live auction with several great donations.

Exmouth AiR, our very own Community Radio Station, will be hosting the day's events and Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein will be giving a special shout to launch the day's event.

Dignitaries from EDDC and Exmouth Town Council will be in attendance to also launch this great day.

We hope to raise as much money as possible and every penny raised goes towards the research programme that we have set up in Sarah's memory and without our funding the research programme would stop, so please be as generous as you can.

We still need a few more musicians and tombola and auction prizes so please, if you can help, email exmouth.organdonor@gmail.com

If you have any questions about becoming an organ donor, please pop across and have a chat to us, we are there to help you.