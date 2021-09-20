Published: 2:30 PM September 20, 2021

Residents at The Firs Residential Home in Budleigh Salterton have been taking part in a Step Challenge this month, raising money for The British Lung Foundation along with other Buckland Care homes across the country in a tribute to those we have lost during the pandemic.

Residents at The Firs, team Red Hot Chilli Steppers, wore pedometers over a two-week period, aiming to reach a combined target of 5,000 steps per day, which is much higher than their usual step count.

Manager of The Firs, Nikki Shayler explained: “The extra encouragement to move around the home is also beneficial to the residents as it keeps them active, improving strength and coordination and therefore reducing the risk of falls.

"The residents have really been enjoying themselves and we have had some amazing support from families as well as healthcare professionals – thank you to everyone who has donated!”

The residents have smashed their step targets and are working hard to reach their donation targets.

In total, Buckland Care residents have raised £475 for the British Lung Foundation so far. Buckland Care have also promised to double what is raised. They are hoping to reach the £1,000 mark.

Donation Link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bucklandcare