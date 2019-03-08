Advanced search

Dancers put on blockbuster performance to raise £1,500 for charity

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 October 2019

Youngsters from the Jane Bealey School of Dance raised more than £1,500. Picture: Children's Hospice South West

Youngsters from the Jane Bealey School of Dance raised more than £1,500. Picture: Children's Hospice South West

Archant

Young dancers from Honiton were among a group who drew inspiration from the silver screen to put on a blockbuster charity performance in Woodbury.

Students from the June Bealey School of Dance, in Exeter, spent many weeks rehearsing for their Movie Night show at Woodbury Village Hall.

The two performances, which featured Titanic-themed ballet dances among many other music numbers, raised £1,540 for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).

The cash was raised through ticket sales, a raffle and a bake sale.

Dance school principal June Bealey thanked everyone who supported the performances.

Dance teacher Lisa-Jayne Flynn added: "It has been an amazing experience putting on this show with such talented students and creating fabulous routines which they have really enjoyed performing.

"The amount raised for CHSW is testament to all their hard work."

CHSW community fundraiser Laura Robertson said: "We are thrilled that the dance school chose to raise money for local families who need us."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seafront Spitfire display tribute to Exmouth woman who died from rare cancer

A spitfire display is being held in tribute to Jenny Hewson. Picture: Simon Heusen/Getty

Developer cash given to long-awaited Dinan Way extension

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Young Exmouth business owner reveals plans to transform historical church into CrossFit gym

(L-R) Lee Soloman, Shaun Spring and Brian Male outside Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Inadequate’ Budleigh care home placed into special measures by CQC

The Firs Residential Home, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Alternative vision for seafront development to be presented

An alternative plan for phase three will be submitted. Picture: Google/Innovative Leisure

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seafront Spitfire display tribute to Exmouth woman who died from rare cancer

A spitfire display is being held in tribute to Jenny Hewson. Picture: Simon Heusen/Getty

Developer cash given to long-awaited Dinan Way extension

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Young Exmouth business owner reveals plans to transform historical church into CrossFit gym

(L-R) Lee Soloman, Shaun Spring and Brian Male outside Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Inadequate’ Budleigh care home placed into special measures by CQC

The Firs Residential Home, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Alternative vision for seafront development to be presented

An alternative plan for phase three will be submitted. Picture: Google/Innovative Leisure

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cockles head coach speaks about the loss at Bracknell

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town midweek cup tie OFF

A waterlogged football pitch

Woman rescued from sea at Budleigh by members of the public

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife

Young Exmouth business owner reveals plans to transform historical church into CrossFit gym

(L-R) Lee Soloman, Shaun Spring and Brian Male outside Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Callum Lawton

Exmouth Town assistant manager speaks about the Wednesday night home cup tie against Plymouth Parkway

The programme cover for the midweek Les Phillips Cup tie between Exmouth Town and Plymouth Parkway. Picture ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists