Dancers put on blockbuster performance to raise £1,500 for charity

Youngsters from the Jane Bealey School of Dance raised more than £1,500. Picture: Children's Hospice South West Archant

Young dancers from Honiton were among a group who drew inspiration from the silver screen to put on a blockbuster charity performance in Woodbury.

Students from the June Bealey School of Dance, in Exeter, spent many weeks rehearsing for their Movie Night show at Woodbury Village Hall.

The two performances, which featured Titanic-themed ballet dances among many other music numbers, raised £1,540 for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).

The cash was raised through ticket sales, a raffle and a bake sale.

Dance school principal June Bealey thanked everyone who supported the performances.

Dance teacher Lisa-Jayne Flynn added: "It has been an amazing experience putting on this show with such talented students and creating fabulous routines which they have really enjoyed performing.

"The amount raised for CHSW is testament to all their hard work."

CHSW community fundraiser Laura Robertson said: "We are thrilled that the dance school chose to raise money for local families who need us."