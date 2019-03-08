Mark's 4,200-mile challenge to raise funds for Leukemia charity

Mark Godsland is currently cycling 4,200 miles across the United States. Picture: Mark Godsland Archant

A Budleigh Salterton retiree is currently attempting to cross The United States on a bike to raise funds for a cancer charity.

Mark Godsland set off on the TransAm Bike Race on Sunday, June 2, in an attempt to pedal 4,200 miles, coast-to-coast, in the shortest time possible.

He is looking to raise £1 per mile for the Exeter Leukemia Fund (ELF) - so far he has raised more than £1,300. Mark, who is the ELF collection box coordinator for the Sidmouth area, will have to face extreme weather and altitudes of more than 12,000 feet.

The race, the premier self-supported event of its kind in the United States, can take up to 50 days to complete but Mark is aiming to complete the challenge in 30 days. To check on Mark's progress visit rackleaders.com/transam19i.php?name=Mark_Godsland

Those who wants to donate can so by typing in 'Mark's TransAm bike race' on JustGiving and donating to his fundraising page.