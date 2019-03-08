Coffee morning for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare continue

Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare’s month of coffee mornings is raising funds for the charity’s work

A marathon month of coffee mornings continues with some businesses deciding to come back for more.

Cabin News, in The Parade, will be hosting another event in aid of Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare on Tuesday, March 26.

A spokesman for the charity said: “We are so grateful to everyone who has so far supported our campaign.

“All monies raised will ensure that we can continue to care for our patients suffering from life-limiting illnesses and their families in our local community.”

The update list of coffee morning is as follows:

• Thursday, March 21 - Kings Garden Centre, Higher Hulham Road, - All Day

• Saturday, March 23 - The Brit Cafe, Exmouth Market - All Day

• Monday, March 25 - Teapots, Withycombe Village Road, - All Day

• Tuesday, March 26 - Cabin News, The Parade – All Day; Holy Ghost Church, Raddenstile Lane - 10.30am to 12.30pm

• Thursday, March 28 - Ocean, Queens Drive, - 9am to 11am; Palmer House Community Centre, Churchill Road, - 10am to 12 Noon; The Puffing Billy, Exton - 10am to 11.30am

• Friday, March 29 - Cranford Sports Centre, Salterton Road, - 10am to 12 Noon