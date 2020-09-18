Charity coastwalker seeks ‘kindness of strangers’ for food and accommodation in Exmouth

Chris Howard took this selfie in Lyme Regis. Chris Howard

A man who is walking around the coastline of Britain for charity, relying on ‘the kindness of strangers’ for food and accommodation, will arrive in Exmouth later today.

Chris Howard will cover around 11,000 miles as he treks clockwise around the perimeter of the mainland, ‘keeping the sea on my left’.

Chris, who is raising money for Children In Need, set off from Norfolk on July 29 and arrived in Sidmouth yesterday (Friday, September 18).

He aims to arrive in Exmouth some time today (Saturday, September 19) and will be looking for food and a bed for the night.

The father of three from Cambridge, who has rowed across the Atlantic in a previous challenge, said the people he is meeting during his journey are keeping him motivated.

After meeting a group of walkers at the top of a hill on the Jurassic Coast earlier this week, he said in his blog: “The conversation and human interaction meant more to me than they all knew.

“They cheered me on and followed my social pages, donating on my website, as I descended on Lyme Regis.”

To offer Chris food or accommodation, or follow his progress, visit his website