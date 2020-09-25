Advanced search

Round-Britain charity coastwalker enjoys ‘friendly’ Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 September 2020

Chris Howard continuing his walk in East Devon.

Chris Howard continuing his walk in East Devon.

Chris Howard

A man who is walking around the coastline of Britain for charity, relying on ‘the kindness of strangers’ for food and accommodation, has praised the ‘friendly’ people of Exmouth.

Chris Howard is trekking clockwise around the perimeter of the mainland, ‘keeping the sea on my left’, to raise money for Children In Need.

He set off from Norfolk on July 29 and stayed in Exmouth for two nights earlier this month.

Mr Howard said not only did someone offer him a room at an Airbnb location for two nights, but many people wanted to meet and feed him, including the Big Bear coffee van in the Queen’s Drive Space, Ocean and The Grapevine.

He said: “I found Exmouth to be wonderful, the people very friendly.

“I loved Exmouth, such a great vibe and what a beach.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Piper set to call the tune for the Maer men in 2021

Picture: Thinkstock

Round-Britain charity coastwalker enjoys ‘friendly’ Exmouth

Chris Howard continuing his walk in East Devon.

Exmouth lifeboat crew launched to help yacht in difficulty

Inshore lifeboat launched to the task. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Options to develop nature recovery networks to be considered by district council

The wildflower meadows in The Byes were highlighted in the report as a success Picture: Brenda Cockett

Skipper Worthington is spot on as Town Under-18s win at Hatherleigh