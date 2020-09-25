Round-Britain charity coastwalker enjoys ‘friendly’ Exmouth

Chris Howard continuing his walk in East Devon. Chris Howard

A man who is walking around the coastline of Britain for charity, relying on ‘the kindness of strangers’ for food and accommodation, has praised the ‘friendly’ people of Exmouth.

Chris Howard is trekking clockwise around the perimeter of the mainland, ‘keeping the sea on my left’, to raise money for Children In Need.

He set off from Norfolk on July 29 and stayed in Exmouth for two nights earlier this month.

Mr Howard said not only did someone offer him a room at an Airbnb location for two nights, but many people wanted to meet and feed him, including the Big Bear coffee van in the Queen’s Drive Space, Ocean and The Grapevine.

He said: “I found Exmouth to be wonderful, the people very friendly.

“I loved Exmouth, such a great vibe and what a beach.”