Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth RNLI benefits from charity casino night

PUBLISHED: 13:52 17 December 2018

Front Row left to right : Georgia Pidgeon, Jemma Harlow, Josh Pidgeon presenting a cheque to Exmouth RNLI Coxswain, Steve Hockings-Thompson, Beach Pub Events Organiser, Jaqui Dye and Alfie Pidgeon. Back row, various members of the Lifeboat Crew.

Front Row left to right : Georgia Pidgeon, Jemma Harlow, Josh Pidgeon presenting a cheque to Exmouth RNLI Coxswain, Steve Hockings-Thompson, Beach Pub Events Organiser, Jaqui Dye and Alfie Pidgeon. Back row, various members of the Lifeboat Crew.

JOHN THOROGOOD All Rights Reserved

A fundraising casino night held at an Exmouth pub has netted vital funds for two town charities.

The event held at The Beach Pub, in Victoria Road, raised more than £2,600 which was split between Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare as well as the town’s RNLI lifeboat charity.

Money raised for the lifeboat organisation has helped pay for new all-weather clothing being worn by crew members when they go on shouts.

Landlord Josh Pidgeon, who runs the pub with his partner Jemma Harlow, thanked everyone who supported the charity casino including Exmouth Property Rentals, M.J. Baker, Anna Fitzgerald Art, Daffodils Florists, Darts Farm, Stuart Line Cruises, The Saddlers, Fish on the Quay, Foot Golf on the Exe, World of Country Life, Exmouth Musical Theatre Company, Tom Hurley, The Snack Shack, Uncle G’s Tattooist, Elizabeth Hair Salon and Poppy Paws.

Simon Davidson, chairman of the Exmouth lifeboat management committee, said: “The amount raised through this event was fantastic as was the support and the prizes provided by the local businesses.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth home cook takes menu to national final

Sue's main - Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potato Puree, braised vegetables and a cider sauce. Picture: Teflon.

Exmouth hotelier cleared of fraud charge

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth RNLI benefits from charity casino night

Front Row left to right : Georgia Pidgeon, Jemma Harlow, Josh Pidgeon presenting a cheque to Exmouth RNLI Coxswain, Steve Hockings-Thompson, Beach Pub Events Organiser, Jaqui Dye and Alfie Pidgeon. Back row, various members of the Lifeboat Crew.

Exmouth’s original waterfront and Rolle Road fire detailed in new fundraising history book

Ian Dowell has written another book detailing the history of Exmouth. Picture: Ian Dowell

Exmouth’s Ursula, who learned to read at the age of 87, gets national recognition

Ursula Shepherd, 89, has been named on a list of learning disability and autism 'leaders' for 2018. Picture: Shared Living South West

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Budleigh Chess Club team edged out in North Devon

A generic picture

Exmouth Harriers celebrate another terrific year

The Exmouth Harriers Christmas 2018 Awards Evening (left to right) club chairman Anthony Hatchard, Nicola Kelly, Ray Elston, Susan Hill and Rob Ellis. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Five clubs and a putter success for Chris Abraham

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5399. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Council ‘never’ uses ‘settlement agreements to gag people’, claims leader

Compromise agreements include confidentiality clauses which prevent employees from talking publicly or to the press about their reasons for leaving or the circumstances under which they left.. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth RNLI benefits from charity casino night

Front Row left to right : Georgia Pidgeon, Jemma Harlow, Josh Pidgeon presenting a cheque to Exmouth RNLI Coxswain, Steve Hockings-Thompson, Beach Pub Events Organiser, Jaqui Dye and Alfie Pidgeon. Back row, various members of the Lifeboat Crew.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists