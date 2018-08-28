Exmouth RNLI benefits from charity casino night

Front Row left to right : Georgia Pidgeon, Jemma Harlow, Josh Pidgeon presenting a cheque to Exmouth RNLI Coxswain, Steve Hockings-Thompson, Beach Pub Events Organiser, Jaqui Dye and Alfie Pidgeon. Back row, various members of the Lifeboat Crew. JOHN THOROGOOD All Rights Reserved

A fundraising casino night held at an Exmouth pub has netted vital funds for two town charities.

The event held at The Beach Pub, in Victoria Road, raised more than £2,600 which was split between Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare as well as the town’s RNLI lifeboat charity.

Money raised for the lifeboat organisation has helped pay for new all-weather clothing being worn by crew members when they go on shouts.

Landlord Josh Pidgeon, who runs the pub with his partner Jemma Harlow, thanked everyone who supported the charity casino including Exmouth Property Rentals, M.J. Baker, Anna Fitzgerald Art, Daffodils Florists, Darts Farm, Stuart Line Cruises, The Saddlers, Fish on the Quay, Foot Golf on the Exe, World of Country Life, Exmouth Musical Theatre Company, Tom Hurley, The Snack Shack, Uncle G’s Tattooist, Elizabeth Hair Salon and Poppy Paws.

Simon Davidson, chairman of the Exmouth lifeboat management committee, said: “The amount raised through this event was fantastic as was the support and the prizes provided by the local businesses.”