Charity-boosting kite festival cancelled

Exmouth's annual kite festival will not be going ahead for the first time in a decade.

The Rotary Club of Exmouth and District, who organise the event, marked its 10th anniversary last year with its 'best ever' event.

Hundreds of kites can be seen flying in the sky over the course of the two-day festival, held in the Imperial Recreational Ground.

To date the Exmouth Kite Festival has raised in excess of £83,000.

The club reviews events for the 12 months ahead and had planned the festival into its schedule but has faced delays to get it up and running for this year.

Brian Drake from the club said: "The Rotary Club of Exmouth & District has enjoyed ten successful Kite Festival events, with the tenth event in 2018 probably being the best ever.

"Whilst it was initially considered for 2019 there were delays in obtaining the necessary confirmation that the Imperial Recreation Ground would be available in August 2019 for the two day Kite Festival.

"It was therefore decided to review alternative options this year but the Kite Festival will continue to be reviewed again in future years."