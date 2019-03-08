Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Charity-boosting kite festival cancelled

PUBLISHED: 12:07 23 July 2019

Exmouth Rotary Club's kite festival. Ref exe 32 17TI 8809. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Rotary Club's kite festival. Ref exe 32 17TI 8809. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth's annual kite festival will not be going ahead for the first time in a decade.

The Rotary Club of Exmouth and District, who organise the event, marked its 10th anniversary last year with its 'best ever' event.

Hundreds of kites can be seen flying in the sky over the course of the two-day festival, held in the Imperial Recreational Ground.

To date the Exmouth Kite Festival has raised in excess of £83,000.

The club reviews events for the 12 months ahead and had planned the festival into its schedule but has faced delays to get it up and running for this year.

Brian Drake from the club said: "The Rotary Club of Exmouth & District has enjoyed ten successful Kite Festival events, with the tenth event in 2018 probably being the best ever.

"Whilst it was initially considered for 2019 there were delays in obtaining the necessary confirmation that the Imperial Recreation Ground would be available in August 2019 for the two day Kite Festival.

"It was therefore decided to review alternative options this year but the Kite Festival will continue to be reviewed again in future years."

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Overwhelming support for village’s first community long table

Woodbury Community Long Table. Picture: FORCE Cancer Charity

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Overwhelming support for village’s first community long table

Woodbury Community Long Table. Picture: FORCE Cancer Charity

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Hundreds of knitted poppies could line the side of this Exmouth church if ambitious Remembrance project is realised

Plans have been revealed to cover one side of the Exmouth church with knitted poppies. Picture: Vikki Atkins

Charity-boosting kite festival cancelled

Exmouth Rotary Club's kite festival. Ref exe 32 17TI 8809. Picture: Terry Ife

Parents pride at quick-thinking youngsters after tree fire

Ollie Allars and Gareth Proctor helping firefighters tackle a fire at South Farm. Picture: Iain Allars

Exmouth Town all set for midweek warm-up meeting with Exeter City XI

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7457. Picture: Terry Ife

Baggs ton keeps Maer men 2nd XI in title hunt

Richard Baggs batting for Exmouth II's at Whimple. Ref exsp 30 19TI 8711. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists