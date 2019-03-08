Hundreds of motorbikes to arrive in Exmouth for charity ride

Some of the motorcyclists coming past Exmouth lifeboat station as they near the end of the Action on Addiction ride in 2018. Picture: Nicki Paver Archant

Riders will end their marathon journey from Weymouth at Exmouth Football Club as part of a fundraiser for Action on Addiction and Clouds House rehabilitation centre

Hundreds of motorbike riders will be thundering into Exmouth this weekend as part of an annual rally to raise awareness of addiction.

Riders will set off from Weymouth at around 10.40am on Sunday (April 14) and are set to arrive at Exmouth Town Football Club at around 1.30pm and will be greeted by town mayor Jeff Trail.

The ride is the fifth of its kind in aid of Clouds House addiction rehabilitation centre founded by John and Wendy Bramble whose son Craig who died from solvent abuse 18 years ago.

Hundreds of motorbikes are set arrive in Exmouth via Knowle Hill, travelling along Salterton Road, turning right on to The Esplanade up St Andrew’s Road before heading towards Martine Way and arriving at the football club.

People are encouraged to greet the cavalcade when it arrives at the football club where small flags will be handed out to those looking to welcome the riders.

