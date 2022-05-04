Charity breakfast starts Budleigh's Gala Week

A ‘big breakfast’ event in aid of Cancer Research UK will take place at the start of Budleigh Salterton’s Gala Week on Saturday, May 28.

The charity’s local committee will be cooking and serving full English breakfasts at the Public Hall between 9am and 11.30am.

There will also be a cake stall and a raffle.

Secretary of Cancer Research UK Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth, Sue Hunt, said: “We are confident that after a two-year gap because of the Covid pandemic we will be well supported by residents and visitors alike.

A previous year's Big Breakfast at Budleigh Salterton Public Hall - Credit: Archant

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Budleigh Salterton branch of the Lions Club for their sponsorship, together with local businesses, farm shops and butchers - not of course forgetting our volunteers without whom this event could not happen.

“Start the holidays with a visit to Budleigh Salterton to experience a variety of activities and enjoy the full entertainment options which are part of Gala Week."