Charity ball at Woodbury Park in aid of Hospiscare

PUBLISHED: 13:16 22 June 2019

exe Fab Beatles in Exeter

Archant

Enjoy a three-course meal and music from The Fab Beatles, at a fundraising ball for Hospiscare

A glamorous charity ball to raise money for Hospiscare takes place at Woodbury Park Hotel & Golf Club on Friday, September 20.

Tickets are available now for the event, which includes a three-course meal and a glass of fizz. Music will be provided by the leading tribute band, The Fab Beatles.

There is also a raffle with prizes including a champagne afternoon tea at Exeter's upmarket Hotel du Vin, a BMW for the weekend, tickets for the Eden Project, a £100 car valet and vouchers for John Lewis.

Guests will be able to capture a photographic memento of the evening with the Magic Mirror. This variation on a photo-booth enables people to strike a pose in front of a full-length mirror and add customised messages before counting down to take a picture, which is then printed out.

The ball will raise money towards the work of Hospiscare in Exmouth, Lympstone, Budleigh Salterton and the surrounding area.

For tickets call 07834 781 871 or 01395 279 113.

