Organ donation campaigners help to raise awareness at successful event

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 July 2019

Slimming World (and our very own reporter Dan Wilkins) at the Organ Transplant Day in the Strand.

Slimming World (and our very own reporter Dan Wilkins) at the Organ Transplant Day in the Strand. Ref exe 30 19TI 8661. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Charitable organisations, businesses and the emergency services came together to raise transplant awareness.

Carolyn Hallett on the FairTrade smoothie maker bike at the Organ Transplant Day in the Strand.

The sun shone on The Strand on Saturday (July 20) for the annual event organised by Exmouth's charity champion Steve Gazzard.

The councillor, who is town mayor, has been campaigning for transplant awareness since his daughter died while on the waiting list in 2012.

This year, a number of stalls were set up by the likes of Fair Trade Exmouth, Devon and Cornwall Police, Exmouth in Bloom and Devon Wildlife Trust.

There was also a chance to meet some goats thanks to World of Country Life, based in Exmouth.

Exmouth RNLI at the Organ Transplant Day in the Strand.

The event is held every year to raise awareness of the need for people to sign up to be organ donors.

Earlier this year, the Organ Donor Act (Deemed Consent) 2019 passed through Royal assent, meaning people are considered to be organ donors unless they opt out.

The Rethink Mental Illness group at the Organ Transplant Day in the Strand.

The save Exmouth Museum group at the Organ Transplant Day in the Strand.

Exmouth Babtist Church at the Organ Transplant Day in the Strand.

The Inner Wheel at the Organ Transplant Day in the Strand.

Exmouth mayor and event organiser Steve Gazzard at the Organ Transplant Awareness Day in The Strand.

Rotary Club of Exmouth at the Organ Transplant Day in the Strand.

Organ Transplant Day in the Strand.

