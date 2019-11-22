Advanced search

Exmouth designer launches jewellery range to help feed the homeless this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 November 2019

Claire Lowe created a limited-edition run of red resin jewellery to raise money for homeless charity Crisis

A jewellery designer has launched a new range - with a charitable difference.

Exmouth woman Claire Lowe created a limited-edition run of red resin jewellery to raise money for homeless charity Crisis.

Twenty five per cent of all sales from the collection will be donated to Crisis.

Claire creates jewellery using silver and eco resin.

Adding coloured pigments to the resin, she creates striking pieces by oxidising the silver to create a stark contrast between the black silver and the colourful resin.

The limited edition collection of jewellery starts from £22 and includes earrings and a pendant design. The jewellery is available to buy direct from her online shop.

Claire said: "I want to try and enable more homeless people to be given a Christmas lunch. For £28.87 Crisis can offer a place at one of their Christmas centres."

View the charity range at www.clairelowejewellery.bigcartel.com

