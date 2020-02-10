Advanced search

New fruit orchard planted at Exmouth chapel

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 February 2020

Point in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Point in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Members of local environmental groups and Exmouth churches planted a new fruit orchard in the ancient meadow surrounding the Point in View Chapel.

Point in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky NichollsPoint in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky Nicholls

After morning worship, the chapel's congregation will be joined by the other church and environmental groups to plant apple, pear, plum and greengage trees.

The chapel, an early 19th church, is located next to A La Ronde on the edge of Exmouth and boasts magnificent views of the Exe Estuary.

The chapel's minister, the Reverend Martin John Nicholls, said: "Point in View is set in a three-acre meadow which we manage with great care. It's a tiny part of just three per cent of wild meadow that still survives in the UK, but we take our status of Eco Church very seriously".

He added: "The natural world is a gift, and we are planting these trees to provide future generations with food and clean air."

Point in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky NichollsPoint in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Point in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky NichollsPoint in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Point in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky NichollsPoint in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

New fly-tipping powers in East Devon

Fly tipping in East Devon. Picture: LDRS

Exmouth trainee accountant recognised for exam success

Trainee accountant Sarah Balsdon and Exmouth Partner Ruskin Wilson. Picture :Thompson Jenner LLP

Dobrijevic debuts in dominant 4-0 Blues win

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s 4-0 win over Moors Youth in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

New fruit orchard planted at Exmouth chapel

Point in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

New fly-tipping powers in East Devon

Fly tipping in East Devon. Picture: LDRS

Exmouth trainee accountant recognised for exam success

Trainee accountant Sarah Balsdon and Exmouth Partner Ruskin Wilson. Picture :Thompson Jenner LLP

Dobrijevic debuts in dominant 4-0 Blues win

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s 4-0 win over Moors Youth in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

New fruit orchard planted at Exmouth chapel

Point in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira bowlers in fine form across a number of friendly matches

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife

Withers stars as Budleigh Salterton suffer derby defeat at Exmouth Town

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Withycombe set up back-to-back home games with Tamar Saracens in double bid

Action from the Withycombe cup win at Torrington. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Topsham St James moving into new home ahead of the 2020 Tolchards League campaign

Picture: Thinkstock

Woodbury pupils raise vital funds to help victims of Australian bush fires

Pupils at Woodbury School held a fundraiser to help those affected by the Austrlaia bush fires. Picture: Woodbury School
Drive 24