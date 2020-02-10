New fruit orchard planted at Exmouth chapel

Point in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky Nicholls Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Members of local environmental groups and Exmouth churches planted a new fruit orchard in the ancient meadow surrounding the Point in View Chapel.

After morning worship, the chapel's congregation will be joined by the other church and environmental groups to plant apple, pear, plum and greengage trees.

The chapel, an early 19th church, is located next to A La Ronde on the edge of Exmouth and boasts magnificent views of the Exe Estuary.

The chapel's minister, the Reverend Martin John Nicholls, said: "Point in View is set in a three-acre meadow which we manage with great care. It's a tiny part of just three per cent of wild meadow that still survives in the UK, but we take our status of Eco Church very seriously".

He added: "The natural world is a gift, and we are planting these trees to provide future generations with food and clean air."

