Devon and Cornwall Police to feature in behind-the-scenes documentary

Devon and Cornwall Police to be feartured in Call the Cops.

Some of the difficult decisions Devon and Cornwall Police face every day will feature in a behind-the-scenes documentary on Channel 4.

Monday's Call the Cops will see how an incident commander deals with a violent arrest in Paignton.

The incident used up all of the town's available response officers while the force's only available traffic officer is called to an accident in Exmouth.

The series will cover a wide-range of jobs across Devon and Cornwall including armed robberies, sexual assaults, missing people searches and domestic incidents.

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said: "While there are many aspects of policing that are a joy to be a part of, the reality of frontline policing for the vast majority of my officers is incredibly challenging.

"'Call the Cops' accurately reflects this and will be an eye-opening watch for the wider public."

The episode airs at 9pm.