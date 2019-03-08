Gallery

Interactive: Exmouth through time

Exmouth thorugh time - an interactive look at the town over 12 years. Picture: Google Earth Archant

An interactive look at how the town has visually changed over 12 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth has undergone a lot of changes over recent years, such as: the seafront redevelopment, the Rolle College site - which is now home to the Deaf Academy, and the construction on the RNLI Lifeboat station, to name but a few.

We've put together this interactive photo slider using satellite imagery from Google Earth, which shows clearly how the face of Exmouth has changed between 2006 and 2018.

Simply move the slider from left to right to see the changes over time.

More: join our Facebook nostalgia group, Devon Memories, to see more local history.

Do you have any old photos or stories to tell of Exmouth from the past? Contact alex.walton@archant.co.uk if you are interested in seeing your old memories of the town appearing in the Journal (online and possibly in print).