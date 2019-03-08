Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Interactive: Exmouth through time

PUBLISHED: 16:40 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 04 June 2019

Exmouth thorugh time - an interactive look at the town over 12 years. Picture: Google Earth

Exmouth thorugh time - an interactive look at the town over 12 years. Picture: Google Earth

Archant

An interactive look at how the town has visually changed over 12 years.

Exmouth has undergone a lot of changes over recent years, such as: the seafront redevelopment, the Rolle College site - which is now home to the Deaf Academy, and the construction on the RNLI Lifeboat station, to name but a few.

We've put together this interactive photo slider using satellite imagery from Google Earth, which shows clearly how the face of Exmouth has changed between 2006 and 2018.

Simply move the slider from left to right to see the changes over time.

More: join our Facebook nostalgia group, Devon Memories, to see more local history.

Do you have any old photos or stories to tell of Exmouth from the past? Contact alex.walton@archant.co.uk if you are interested in seeing your old memories of the town appearing in the Journal (online and possibly in print).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises

GPs set for second ‘take over’ of Exmouth Park Run

Staff from Rolle and Claremont Medical centres took part in Exmouth Park Run. Picture: Lucy Craven

Town says ‘au revoir not goodbye’ to popular reverend

The Reverend James Hutchings will be leaving at the end on June. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises

GPs set for second ‘take over’ of Exmouth Park Run

Staff from Rolle and Claremont Medical centres took part in Exmouth Park Run. Picture: Lucy Craven

Town says ‘au revoir not goodbye’ to popular reverend

The Reverend James Hutchings will be leaving at the end on June. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

QUIZ: Can you survive ten overs to win the Cricket World Cup?

The Cricket World Cup trophy. Picture: Percita @flickr

East Devon Tennis Academy players net half-term tournament success

East Devon Tennis Academy players Jess Johnson, Zac Brown and Chris Denton, 14U mixed doubles finalists at the Newquay Tournament. Picture: EDTA

Madeira quartet edged out in section final of Devon Major Fours competition

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5291. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Harriers out in force for the 2019 Bampton to Tiverton Road race

Exmouth Harriers at the bampton to Tiverton Road Run. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists