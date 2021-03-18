Funeral services firm recognised for services to Nightingale hospital
- Credit: Shoobridge Funeral Services
An East Devon funeral services business has been recognised by the NHS for helping the Exeter Nightingale Hospital.
Shoobridge Funeral Services, which has offices in Exeter, Exmouth and Honiton, was entrusted with the collection and care of NHS Nightingale patients on behalf of the hospital until a local funeral director is found.
The business was presented with a certificate in recognition of their services following the standing down of the Exeter Nightingale hopsital.
Paul Shoobridge, director, said: "We were honoured and so proud to be presented this certificate in recognition the service that we, Shoobridge Funeral Services provided to the NHS Nightingale Hospital, Exeter.
“Our thanks and appreciation go to the amazing team employed there, who cared for the patients and ensured that every effort was made to treat them with sensitivity and dignity.
“We have a world-class NHS which we have seen working fist hand through such a difficult year.
“We are proud to work alongside them as key workers in the battle against Covid=19.”
