'Joseph' production a technicolour triumph for Centre Stage

The technicolour dreamcoat takes centre stage in the youth musical - Credit: Emma Crane/Alan DaBreo, Exmouth Photo Services

‘Fantastic’, ‘fabulous’ and ‘brilliant’ were among the descriptions of Centre Stage’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Centre Stage perform Joseph - Credit: Emma Crane/Alan DaBreo, Exmouth Photo Services

The youth theatre company performed the classic Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical at Exmouth Pavilion from Tuesday, April 12 until Saturday 16.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat - Credit: Emma Crane/Alan DaBreo, Exmouth Photo Services

The colourful costumes were not limited to the stage, as many people turned up to watch the show in their own rainbow-hued ‘dreamcoats’.

A dramatic scene from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat - Credit: Emma Crane/Alan DaBreo, Exmouth Photo Services

President Mark Worsley said: “We have had a great week, we have had great audiences full of young people dressed in glorious technicolour outfits!

Centre Stage's colourful production of Joseph - Credit: Emma Crane/Alan DaBreo, Exmouth Photo Services

“The company have risen to this challenge of an ‘all sung’ production and have managed to rehearse it in just seven weeks.

“I’m very proud and pleased with all of them, they are a lovely bunch.

A scene from Centre Stage's production of Joseph - Credit: Emma Crane/Alan DaBreo, Exmouth Photo Services

'All together now' - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat - Credit: Emma Crane/Alan DaBreo, Exmouth Photo Services

“We were delighted to welcome a BSL performance interpreter to our Wednesday evening which was very well received.”