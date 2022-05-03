'Joseph' production a technicolour triumph for Centre Stage
- Credit: Emma Crane/Alan DaBreo, Exmouth Photo Services
‘Fantastic’, ‘fabulous’ and ‘brilliant’ were among the descriptions of Centre Stage’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.
The youth theatre company performed the classic Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical at Exmouth Pavilion from Tuesday, April 12 until Saturday 16.
The colourful costumes were not limited to the stage, as many people turned up to watch the show in their own rainbow-hued ‘dreamcoats’.
President Mark Worsley said: “We have had a great week, we have had great audiences full of young people dressed in glorious technicolour outfits!
“The company have risen to this challenge of an ‘all sung’ production and have managed to rehearse it in just seven weeks.
“I’m very proud and pleased with all of them, they are a lovely bunch.
“We were delighted to welcome a BSL performance interpreter to our Wednesday evening which was very well received.”