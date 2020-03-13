Centre Stage wants the voices of its young members to be heard

Centre Stage performed Oliver! at the Pavilon in 2019. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth's musical theatre group, Centre Stage, is appealing to the local community to help its young members' voices be heard in 2020.

Since 1971, Centre Stage has delighted Exmouth audiences with award-winning musical performances, ranging from the much-loved Gilbert and Sullivan Operettas to the family favourite Rodgers and Hammerstein musical comedies. Yet, its outdated equipment is putting the quality of future productions at risk.

So, the registered charity has launched an appeal to fund the purchase of much-needed radio microphones and headsets.

In acknowledgement of the need for good sound equipment, Mark Worsley, the Centre Stage president, said: 'Staging a production is a massive undertaking and our talented young performers work exceptionally hard to deliver a great show.

'We always receive brilliant feedback from our audiences and want to enhance their enjoyment by making sure every word can be clearly heard.'

He added: 'As we're an inclusive company, we keep our membership fees low, which makes it a struggle to find the money for extras such as this. It would mean so much to our members if the local community could support us.'

Centre Stage helps to advance the education of children and young people in music and the performing arts. The Exmouth based company has a membership of 40 young people, aged between 11 and 21 years, who have opportunities to perform in every staged production.

An active and thorough rehearsal process allows each young person to learn valuable theatre skills and it also builds their self-esteem, confidence and self-respect.

A huge sense of belonging enhances all of their performances and their own inter-personal skills.

The musical theatre group has been nominated for this year's National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) awards for its production of Oklahoma! It has nominations in the following categories: Best Youth Musical; Best Youth Singing and Best Youth Characterisation. The winners will be announced at the prestigious NODA South West Award ceremony in Plymouth on Saturday, May 9.

West Side Story is Centre Stage's next production. This will be at the Exmouth Pavilion from March 31 to April 4.

For tickets call 01395 222 477

Anyone wanting to help support the youngsters with a donation, should visit www.gofundme.com/f/do-you-hear-them-sing