An Exmouth youth theatre group have revealed exciting plans to mark its 50th anniversary – coronavirus restrictions permitting.

Centre Stage has announced it intends to celebrate half a century of productions with a concert in July, a champagne cruise on Stuart Lines Cruises’ Pride of Exmouth and an anniversary ball in November.

There are also plans for a London theatre workshop trip for the current cast and a summer Sunday afternoon concert outdoors through August.

Centre stage was established in 1971 under the 14-20 Music and Drama Society name.

Current president Mark Worsley said its aims still remain the same 50 years on to ‘advance the education of children and young people in music and the performing arts’.

Currently, the company has a membership of 60 young people between the ages of 11 and 21 who still perform in every production the group puts on, ranging from the much-loved Gilbert and Sullivan operattas, Rodgers and Hammerstein musical comedies to new writers.

Mark said: “A busy and thorough rehearsal period allows for each member to learn valuable theatre skills as well as build their own self-esteem, confidence, self-respect, team work, a huge sense of belonging which enhances all of their performances and their own inter-personal skills.

“As a direct result of our training former members have gone on to theatre schools such as, Bristol Old Vic, Brit School, Mountview, Guildford School Of Acting and RADA.

“Some have gone on to start in London’s West End and on professional theatre tours and some have set up their own production companies stretching as far afield as Singapore.”

Among those who got their performing arts foundation with Centre Stage includes Alistair Brammer, who has gone on to star in the West End, on television and in film.

The company itself has performed at The Royal Albert Hall, the London Palladium and an International tour in Germany of Les Miserables School Edition, as well as working with various household names in our home theatre.

Mark said: “Continuing to keep the company modern, fresh and alive for many more years to come forms an important part of its vision, always in the forefront with new productions and never afraid to try something new.”