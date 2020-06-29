Exmouth wedding business branched out after coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 June 2020
When the coronavirus lockdown put weddings and other events on hold, one Exmouth business branched out in a bid to survive.
Celebrations Exmouth, which usually provides wedding décor, has been providing balloon and flower deliveries during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company is sponsoring the virtual Exmouth business awards taking place on Friday, July 17.
Debbie Langdon, owner of Celebrations, said they are now offering collections from a remote studio.
She said: “The new service of balloons and flowers has been amazing – with birthday balloon arches for home-based parties and ‘acts of kindness’ flowers sent to brighten people’s days.”
When the Exmouth Indoor Market reopened, Celebrations was able to return to its traditional base.
Debbie said: “We have been overwhelmed when we first opened back in the (indoor) market, to hear people missed us and were glad to be back.”
