Celebrations as new wildlife reserve opens in Exmouth

Families and Councillors mark the opening of new nature reserve for Exmouth. Picture: Anne Mountjoy Archant

People of all ages enjoyed a day of outdoor activities to mark the opening of a new nature reserve in Exmouth.

Hillcrest Community Nature Reserve has been praised as an 'important wildlife corridor' by East Devon District Council deputy portfolio holder for the environment.

Councillor Peter Faithfull said "This is a special wild space in the heart of Exmouth. It makes a great place for families to get close to nature."

Debs Rylands, Wild Exmouth ranger, added: "We were delighted to see adults and children alike exploring the new nature reserve.

"The opening of this new green space, coincides with the launch of Wild Exmouth. It's a new project which will improve the town's environment and encourage residents to enjoy nature and the great outdoors.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to get involved in fun activities as well as making the town a haven for wildlife."