New camera installed on trial basis in town council’s bid to improve CCTV network

Councillor Fred Caygill and Ross Johnstone standing in front of trial camera installation on Exmouth Seafront. Picture: Lisa Bowman Picture: Lisa Bowman

An automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera has been installed on Exmouth seafront as part of an ongoing project to upgrade the town’s CCTV network.

The ANPR camera will be in place as part of a trial period for a couple weeks and has been attached to a lamppost in The Esplanade, near the junction with Alexandra Terrace.

The trial is part of the town council’s work to upgrade East Devon District Council’s CCTV system in Exmouth installed more than 25 years ago.

Any future system will be owned by Exmouth Town Council which says it will be ‘much more adaptable’ to the needs of the town.

Councillor Fred Caygill was delegated by the town council to explore the possibilities of a new system.

He said: “The trial is taking place as part of an ongoing procurement project for a new CCTV system which takes time to achieve to make sure that we secure the right product for the job.”