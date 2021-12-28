South west cats find new homes - thanks to Postcode Lottery players

Scarab was among the cats to find new homes - Credit: Jayne Swan

Around 150 cats from the South West have found their forever homes in the past year, thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Cats Protection’s centres in Cornwall, Exeter and Ferndown helped dozens of locals find a new feline friend in 2021.

Mike Elliott, Cats Protection’s director of field operations, said: “It’s always so rewarding to see a cat go to a new home and we’re incredibly grateful to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for their support, which helps us care for cats like Scarab until they are adopted or reunited.

“Cats come to us in a variety of conditions and for many different reasons. However long their stay with us, we provide them with the best possible care until a suitable loving home is found for them, helping to create lifelong companion animal bonds between cats and people.”

All cats adopted from Cats Protection have been fully health-checked and come with a full medical history and four weeks’ free pet insurance which also covers new conditions.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £3.5 million for Cats Protection since 2018.