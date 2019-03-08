Advanced search

Exmouth Musical Theatre Company welcomes £1,000 award

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 October 2019

EMCo's production of Sister Act. Picture: Alix Kelman, Kelman Media

EMCo's production of Sister Act. Picture: Alix Kelman, Kelman Media

Alix Kelman, Kelman Media

Exmouth Musical Theatre Company (EMCo) has won a £1,000 award which will help fund its productions in the coming year.

The insurance company Ecclesiastical gave out 500 grants of £1,000 to organisations nominated by the public.

The Movement For Good awards were open to all UK-registered charities working in the fields of education and skills; citizenship or community development; arts, culture or heritage.

More than 7,000 were nominated, and EMCo was among the 500 which received the most votes.

Treasurer Kymberley Byrne said: "To think we even stood a chance to be in the running to receive a Movement for Good award was immense, but to gain the credibility and the appreciation from the public for what we bring to Exmouth is just overwhelming.

"A £1,000 boost makes an enormous difference to the work that we do, and we intend to put this donation to good use for the forthcoming year.

"We would like to thank everyone who voted for us, and Ecclesiastical for their wonderful campaign."

