Imperial Productions returns to Budleigh with Carousel performances

The cast of Carousel who will be performing in Budleigh Salterton - Credit: Imperial Productions

A production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical Carousel is coming to Budleigh Salterton.

Imperial productions is returning to the town for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic with shows starting on Tuesday, July 26 and ending on Saturday, July 30.

The well-known musical Carousel – the classic story of the carousel barker who falls in love and loses his way – will include the songs IF I Loved You and You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Director Kirsty Bennett says, "The team has really pulled together and brought this production to life - I hope you find it as moving as I do."

Performances will take place at the Public Hall, Station Road, at 7.30pm with a matinee on Thursday, July 28, at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £16. Concessions for children and full-time students are £8.

To book, visit www.imperialproductions.org/tickets or the Budleigh Salterton Information Office or ring 0333 666 336.