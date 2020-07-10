Can you design Exmouth Carnival Club’s new logo?
PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 July 2020
A competition has been launched to find a logo for Exmouth Carnival Club ‘for years to come’.
The organisers of Exmouth’s annual illuminated procession - cancelled this year due to coronavirus - are appealing for people to submit their designs for the club’s logo.
The winning entry will be introduced across everything to do with the carnival including signs, emails and letterheads.
A spokesman for the carnival club said: “It needs to be bright and cheery, fun and exciting.
“It doesn’t have to be perfect or highly detailed.
“It will undoubtedly be used for many years to come.”
The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday, August 2, and all logos will be narrowed down by the carnival committee.
Members of the public will then be asked to pick their favourite from a shortlist, with the winner announced on Saturday, August 8.
To enter, submit your design to the Exmouth Carnival Club Facebook page or email exmouthcarnivalclub@gmail.com
