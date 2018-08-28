Advanced search

Exmouth care workers’ parking exemption extended

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 January 2019

Archant

Care workers in Exmouth will soon be allowed to park for free on single or double yellow lines thanks to a campaign which started in the town council.

Devon County Council’s (DCC) cabinet approved the extension of its care workers parking exemption scheme which currently allows delivering vital health services to clients to use a special permit in on-street parking bays.

This has now been increased to include single and double yellow lines.

This comes 15 months after town councillors in Exmouth called for special parking measures to be introduced for care workers in the town.

In September 2017, The Journal reported that Exmouth town councillors called for this amendment after some care workers were being left with ‘no option’ but to park on double yellow lines.

County and town councillor Richard Scott said: “DCC did previously have a parking scheme in place but it only works when we have a lot of on street parking.

“The only DCC on-street parking in Exmouth is on the sea front and because of that the on-street parking for care workers didn’t work.

“The whole point of doing this is us as county councillors supporting our social care teams and health care colleagues to do what is the most vital work to be done in our communities.”

Once legal work has been completed and new permits issued, the extension will allow care workers to park on roads with single and double yellow lines – but only if nearby alternative parking isn’t available.

In line with the existing exemption, carers will be required to display a permit and in addition a time-clock similar to those found on blue badges.

An online consultation revealed that 89 per cent of those who took part said having this extra dispensation would make their jobs easier.

Cllr Stuart Hughes, DCC cabinet member for highways management, said: “By providing the flexibility that care support workers need, it will make it easier for them to do their jobs.

“Since the present permit was launched many care workers have said that parking remains an issue

“We recognise the pressure the health and care sector is currently under and that’s why we will not charge for these permits.”

