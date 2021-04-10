Published: 8:00 AM April 10, 2021

Pupils from an Exmouth primary school have been spreading some Easter joy with residents of a nearby care home.

Children from St Joseph’s Primary School visited the garden of Exmouth House care home dressed in specially crafted Easter hats and accompanied with decorated baskets and colourful balloons all aimed to cheer up the residents.

Residents at Exmouth House look on as children sing to them - Credit: Emily Monks

Wearing Easter bonnets, those living at Exmouth House gathered at the window to watch as the youngsters sang ‘Shine Jesus Shine’.

Children from St Joseph's Primary School singing to residents - Credit: Emily Monks

Exmouth House residents wearing Easter bonnets - Credit: Exmouth House Care Home

Year six teacher Emily Monks said a care home resident then came out and shed a tear as she thanked the children from a distance for their wonderful efforts.

Mrs Monks described it as ‘emotionally moving’, adding: “The beaming faces of the residents were extremely touching and the children gained so much from the experience.”

Historically the school performs their nativity at the care home and wanted to help isolated residents over this difficult time.

Emily and fellow teacher Megan Jukes began a pen pal system in the Autumn with the care home.

Year 6 children corresponded with a pen pal resident, writing their life stories.

Parent Sarah Briggs said it was a ‘wonderful opportunity’ for her son to communicate with the older generation during a time when seeing Grandparents was restricted.

Emily added: “It was fantastic for the class to write and receive traditional letters, an art which has been lost to technology in the modern world.”

Year 6 pupil Silva said it made her feel ‘very happy’ to spread happiness at a time when the world was feeling sad.

According to Emily, Silvia loved learning about her pen pal Molly who many years ago had been a dinner lady at Exmouth Community College.

A spokesman for the care home said they were ‘thrilled’ to have the contact from St Joseph's pupils and it had brightened up their day.

Staff were ‘so pleased’, sweets were sent over to the school to thank the children.

The spokesman added that they hope to organise shared singing in the future.

Emily said: “St Joseph's is a really lovely school with key gospel values such as compassion and kindness at the heart of all they do.”

For more information about the school, which caters for children of all faiths, visit www.stjosephsprimaryschool.com/website or ring 01395 264875