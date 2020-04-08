Advanced search

Shandford residents still being relocated despite coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 April 2020

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Vulnerable elderly residents are still being relocated out of a soon-to-close Budleigh Salterton care home despite fears over coronavirus.

The Abbeyfield Society, which has managed the Shandford care home for eight years, has confirmed it is continuing with its plans to relocate residents ahead of the closure of the Station Road facility.

The society said its staff are ‘well versed’ in infection control, and delaying relocation of residents could harm their chances of suitable care replacement.

Shandford was due to close on Tuesday, March 31, but the Abbeyfield Society said it will not close until all residents have been safely rehomed.

A spokesman for the Abbeyfield Society said: “Our expert staff teams are already well versed in infection control and have robust policies in place to prevent and respond to infections among residents and staff members.

“That said, we are in no way complacent about the seriousness of the developing situation with the spread of Covid-19 and have updated these policies in line with the most recent guidance.

“Having reviewed the Government guidance and consulted the relevant authorities, the closure of Shandford should continue as planned.

“In coming to this decision we have consulted Devon County Council and the local Public Health team, and have sought specific guidance from Public Health England, who advised that the moves of residents can continue provided that the precautions already in place are adhered to.

“We are working closely with Devon County Council to facilitate resident moves safely.

“Further delay to this process could risk residents missing out on a more suitable care placement which would impact their wellbeing.

“We have put in place robust infection control measures to make sure residents are kept well, and that their move is completed safely and with minimal disruption.”

The Abbeyfield Society announced its intention to close the Shandford home in January this year, citing concerns over recruitment and the cost of maintenance work for their decision.

A group of volunteers was put together to investigate returning the home to trust management, but the group ‘regrettably’ deemed the proposal unviable.

East Devon is closed – stark warning to tourists ahead of Easter bank holiday

East Devon District Council has warned tourists not to travel to East Devon this Easter Picture: Getty Images/Terry Ife

Coronavirus assessment centre opened for ‘targeted’ cases

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Exmouth declutter guru on how she’s adapted her business during coronavirus crisis.

Jasmine Sleigh (left) donating itesm to charity. Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Two men rescued by Exmouth RNLI

The Catamaran aground on Pole Sands, Exmouth. Picture: Lynne Tregenna Wood

Exmouth manufacturer involved in creation of 30,000 medical ventilators for fight against coronavirus

Staff at EuroTech working on the circuit boards which will go into new medical ventilators. Picture: Monty Rakusen/EuroTech

