‘fears and concerns’ over lack of PPE at Manor Lodge but ‘life goes on’

Despite the continued shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), staff and residents at an Exmouth care home have rallied round each other during the coronavirus crisis.

Last month, the Journal reported that Manor Lodge Care Home staff had become ‘frightened’ by the lack of protective equipment, and manager Eileen O’Neill said this remains the case.

So far, the home has avoided Covid-19 infection, and members of the community have manufactured PPE for care staff, who have ‘suddenly’ had to become complex care nurses, to use.

Mrs O’Neill said staff and residents have formed groups and have discussion meetings to support each other.

She said: “The staff have been terrified with the current situation and show courage regardless of their fears and concerns.

“We do not have medically trained staff on site, however, we do have loyal, compassionate carers and support staff who are competent in their work – we cannot praise then highly enough.

“Due to the worries and concerns we hold meetings as a group, discussions, and generally support each other.

“The staff give the residents strength and the residents give the staff strength.

“It is important for everyone’s wellbeing to come to terms with the trauma of this situation and by supporting and being there for each other, so far it has worked.”

Manor Lodge staff have organised exercises and entertainment every day for residents.

With the sunny weather since the lockdown was initiated, residents have been able to take advantage of the home’s garden and the gardener has sourced some plants and flowers.

Mrs O’Neill said some staff have had to take on multiple roles, including stepping in as hairdressers, but ‘life goes on’.

She added: “Everything just keeps ticking along – you wouldn’t know anything is happening.

“Our residents are happy and get on really well with each other, they chat over lunch and in the garden.”

Manor Lodge is urging families to maintain contact with their loved ones who live in care homes.

Staff have arranged for some to ‘visually’ meet and greet their relatives through the conservatory glass while talking over the phone.