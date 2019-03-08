Advanced search

Annual garden party raises funds for town's lifesavers

PUBLISHED: 12:21 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 05 August 2019

Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9502. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9502. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

An annual garden party held at an Exmouth care home has raised vital funds for the town's volunteer lifesavers.

Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9529. Picture: Terry IfeManor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9529. Picture: Terry Ife

On Saturday (August 3), Residents and staff at Manor Lodge Residential Care Home, in Portland Avenue, were joined by friends, family and supporters for the event which was bathed in sunshine.

An estimated £1,400 was raised for Exmouth RNLI who were the guests of honour at the event.

Town mayor Steve Gazzard and deputy mayor Brian Bailey attended to open the party.

There was a guitarist playing pop music in the middle of the garden and a barbecue providing food.

Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9526. Picture: Terry IfeManor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9526. Picture: Terry Ife

Stalls were selling jewellery and bric-a-brac accompanied by tombola, hook-a-duck and activities for children.

Eileen O'Neill, care home manager, said: "The sun was shining and music was playing and residents loved it.

"It made for a wonderful afternoon for them."

Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9521. Picture: Terry IfeManor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9521. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9518. Picture: Terry IfeManor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9518. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9516. Picture: Terry IfeManor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9516. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9515. Picture: Terry IfeManor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9515. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9514. Picture: Terry IfeManor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9514. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth RNLI at the Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9509. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth RNLI at the Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9509. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Mayor Steve Gazzard at the Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9503. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Mayor Steve Gazzard at the Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9503. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Deputy Mayor Brian Bailey with his grandaughters at the Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9500. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Deputy Mayor Brian Bailey with his grandaughters at the Manor Lodge garden party. Ref exe 32 19TI 9500. Picture: Terry Ife

