Annual garden party raises funds for town's lifesavers

An annual garden party held at an Exmouth care home has raised vital funds for the town's volunteer lifesavers.

On Saturday (August 3), Residents and staff at Manor Lodge Residential Care Home, in Portland Avenue, were joined by friends, family and supporters for the event which was bathed in sunshine.

An estimated £1,400 was raised for Exmouth RNLI who were the guests of honour at the event.

Town mayor Steve Gazzard and deputy mayor Brian Bailey attended to open the party.

There was a guitarist playing pop music in the middle of the garden and a barbecue providing food.

Stalls were selling jewellery and bric-a-brac accompanied by tombola, hook-a-duck and activities for children.

Eileen O'Neill, care home manager, said: "The sun was shining and music was playing and residents loved it.

"It made for a wonderful afternoon for them."

