Care home creates special Covid-19 proof visiting room

The new Covid secure visitors room at Pinewood Residential Home, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Pinewood Residential Home. Archant

"We wanted to be able to provide good, safe, face to face contact which we know is so vital for our residents well-being, so our new Covid safe visiting room is a very welcome addition to the home."

Budleigh Salterton’s Pinewood Residential Home has created a safe visiting room to allow families to visit relatives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ideal space for a dedicated visiting room was identified with a bit of rejigging of current office space, laundry facilities and a small extension to the home.

Fully renovated, kitted out with hand washing facilities and sanitiser stations, the space provides a safe and secure visiting area with comprehensive infection control.

It allows families to access the room without the need to enter the home at all, while residents enter from the other side. The room has a Covid secure glass panel so visitors and residents can see and hear each other in a safe and enclosed environment.

Pinewood Residential Home owner Philip Sadeghi said: “The team here at Pinewood have been amazing at keeping the residents spirits up and have done everything they can to keep families in touch with loved ones during these difficult times.

“They have organised Skype and Zoom calls, regular social media updates, newsletters and socially distanced meetings to name a few. But we really felt we needed a longer-term solution now the weather is turning, and with further restrictions of visits in place reducing the ability of our residents to socialise goes against everything we believe in.

“We wanted to be able to provide good, safe, face to face contact which we know is so vital for our residents well-being, so our new Covid safe visiting room is a very welcome addition to the home.”

Families are able to book slots for up to an hour and a half, with extra safety precautions in place including a safety guide for visitors, timetabled gaps for visits to ensure social distancing and thorough cleaning between visits.

Philip added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our residents’ families and our team here at Pinewood for their support through these difficult times we find ourselves in. We want to continue with visits as they are an important key to the individual care we offer, the new room will enable this.”