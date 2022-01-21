Exmouth care home launches new grant to tackle loneliness

A care home in East Devon is launching three new local community grants.

Raleigh Manor Care Home in Exmouth is launching the Jeanette Gill Special awards totalling £30,000. Grants available include a £15,000 Gold award and £10,000 silver award, which is available for groups to apply for, and a £5,000 bronze award, open to individuals.

Jeanette Gill Special Awards is named in honour of former Barchester resident, Jeanette Gill, who donated her legacy to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation. Projects that encourage an active lifestyle for older people or adults with a disability or challenges with mental health will be awarded the grant.

Dr Pete Calveley, Chairman of the Foundation, said: “We were extremely touched that one of our residents donated so generously to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation. We thought it would be fitting to create these flagship grants in her honour and memory as a tribute to the lives she is helping. The charity does so much for local communities throughout the country to tackle and reduce loneliness for many people, and these grants will make a big difference to those in need"

To find out more visit www.bhcfoundation.org.uk. The closing date for applications is February 28 2022.