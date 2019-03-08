Advanced search

Care home's vintage tea party raises funds for Devon Air Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 November 2019

Bay Court resident Richard Metson preenting a fundraising cheque to Devon Air Ambulance Trust volunteer Simon Card. Picture: Annmarie Turner

Bay Court resident Richard Metson preenting a fundraising cheque to Devon Air Ambulance Trust volunteer Simon Card. Picture: Annmarie Turner

A vintage tea party at a Budleigh Salterton care home has raised vital funds for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

A final total of £206 was raised for the charity by Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home, in West Hill.

Resident Richard Metson, who was the charity's first pilot in 1992, presented Simon Card, a volunteer for the DAAT with a cheque.

The garden was decorated with bunting made from old lace table cloths and guest were served Prosecco while enjoying a spread of cucumber sandwiches, homemade quiches, cakes and scones with 'lashings' of clotted cream.

Musica provided 'old time' songs to entertain the residents and their families.

Annmarie Turner, activities coordinator at Bay Court, said: "I like to keep our residents connected with life outside our home.

"Fundraising for charities, which the residents have had a connection with, makes perfect sense."

