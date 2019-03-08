Charity Christmas card shop returns to Exmouth

The opening of Cards for Good Causes in 2018, (l tor) shop volunteer Christine Sharland, shop manager Janette Smith and town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: CFGC. Archant

The Christmas season begins in Exmouth later this month when a pop-up charity shop selling festive cards opens its doors.

On Saturday, October 26, the Cards for Good Causes shop will open in the foyer of the former Methodist church, in Tower Street, which closed earlier this year.

The shop, which will be staffed by a team of volunteers, is part of a network of more than 300 temporary shops run by the charity Christmas card organisation.

More than 250 good causes will benefit from the money raised from the shop, including the RNLI, Devon Wildlife Trust, FORCE and Hospiscare.

Frances Guy, regional manager for Cards for Good Causes, said: "Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season and we stock one of the widest ranges of Christmas cards anywhere."

The shop will be open from 10am until 4pm, Monday to Saturday.