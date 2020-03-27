Advanced search

Video

There With You: Flower-themed cards to brighten up lives of isolating residents

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 March 2020

Woodbury Salterton Primary School pupils made cards for elderly residents isolating from coronavirus. Picture: Woodbury Salterton Primary School

Woodbury Salterton Primary School pupils made cards for elderly residents isolating from coronavirus. Picture: Woodbury Salterton Primary School

Archant

The plight of elderly residents forced to go into isolation to protect themselves from coronavirus has inspired some children to write cards to them.

Woodbury Salterton Primary School pupils made cards for elderly residents isolating from coronavirus. Picture: Woodbury Salterton Primary SchoolWoodbury Salterton Primary School pupils made cards for elderly residents isolating from coronavirus. Picture: Woodbury Salterton Primary School

Prior to the school closures across the country, pupils from class one at Woodbury Salterton Primary School decided to create the cards and ‘cover them with flowers’ for elderly residents of the village.

They made flower pictures and laminated them before writing a message inside.

Executive headteacher Katie Gray said: “I was so proud of our pupils.

“They have so many things to be getting to terms with at the moment - changes in their routine, worried about their health and that of their friends and family, worried about not seeing each other - and yet they were thinking of the more vulnerable in society and, in particular, the elderly members of our community.

Woodbury Salterton Primary School pupils made cards for elderly residents isolating from coronavirus. Picture: Woodbury Salterton Primary SchoolWoodbury Salterton Primary School pupils made cards for elderly residents isolating from coronavirus. Picture: Woodbury Salterton Primary School

“They wanted to show the elderly that they cared, and they hoped it would bring a smile to their faces during this difficult time.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Anger over lack of coronavirus protective equipment at Exmouth care home

Manor Lodge care staff have only been given face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. Picture: Google/Eileen O'Neill

District council update on services affected by coronavirus

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Town crier back home after recovery from ‘nasty’ coronavirus

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

Coronavirus Community Lifelines - Exmouth

Exmouth Strand Ref exe 13 20TI 8005 Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Anger over lack of coronavirus protective equipment at Exmouth care home

Manor Lodge care staff have only been given face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. Picture: Google/Eileen O'Neill

District council update on services affected by coronavirus

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Town crier back home after recovery from ‘nasty’ coronavirus

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

Coronavirus Community Lifelines - Exmouth

Exmouth Strand Ref exe 13 20TI 8005 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Milk vending machine demand doubles as supermarkets struggle to keep shelves stocked

Clinton Dairy in East Devon continuing to work around the clock to ensure organic milk supplies are maintained' Picture: Guy Newman

There With You: Flower-themed cards to brighten up lives of isolating residents

Woodbury Salterton Primary School pupils made cards for elderly residents isolating from coronavirus. Picture: Woodbury Salterton Primary School

Free DAB radios offered to elderly to reduce loneliness during coronavirus

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lifeguard patrols shelved due to Government advice on coronavirus

The RNLI lifeguarda. Picture: RNLI/Nigel Millard

Football season over - how the league’s announced the news

Football on pitch
Drive 24