There With You: Flower-themed cards to brighten up lives of isolating residents

Woodbury Salterton Primary School pupils made cards for elderly residents isolating from coronavirus. Picture: Woodbury Salterton Primary School Archant

The plight of elderly residents forced to go into isolation to protect themselves from coronavirus has inspired some children to write cards to them.

Prior to the school closures across the country, pupils from class one at Woodbury Salterton Primary School decided to create the cards and ‘cover them with flowers’ for elderly residents of the village.

They made flower pictures and laminated them before writing a message inside.

Executive headteacher Katie Gray said: “I was so proud of our pupils.

“They have so many things to be getting to terms with at the moment - changes in their routine, worried about their health and that of their friends and family, worried about not seeing each other - and yet they were thinking of the more vulnerable in society and, in particular, the elderly members of our community.

“They wanted to show the elderly that they cared, and they hoped it would bring a smile to their faces during this difficult time.”