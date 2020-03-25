Write a card for lonely Bluebird Care customers in Exmouth

A Bluebird Care staff member writing a letter. Picture: Bluebird Care Exmouth Archant

An initiative to help elderly residents isolating due to coronavirus maintain contact has been launched by an Exmouth care provider.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Page 2 of a letter written to a Bluebird Care customer. Picture: Bluebird Care Exmouth Page 2 of a letter written to a Bluebird Care customer. Picture: Bluebird Care Exmouth

Bluebird Care Exmouth wants people to write letters of encouragement for its customers to help the more vulnerable people feel a little less alone.

The idea is the brainchild of manager Frankie Rowe after her own grandmother, aged 88, decided to self-isolate and she decided to write to a card to her.

Mrs Rowe received a call from her grandmother telling her how it brightened up her day.

She said: “Right now, it is more important than ever to help each other, we must look after the mental well-being of older people especially.

A letter written to a Bluebird Care customer. Picture: Bluebird Care Exmouth A letter written to a Bluebird Care customer. Picture: Bluebird Care Exmouth

“Bluebird Care Exmouth customers who have received cards have been absolutely delighted.

“It is so lovely to see the positive impact we can all have in the community.”

Anyone who wants to write a letter or card for a Bluebird Care customer can post them to Bluebird Care, 4 Magnolia House, Church Street, Exmouth, EX8 1PE.