Exmouth’s Card for Good Causes shop opens following end of lockdown

Card for Good Caues shop opens in Exmouth. Picture: Card for Good Causes Archant

Popping in to the Cards for Good Causes Shop in Exmouth to buy Christmas cards for friends and family has become a local tradition for so many people. This year though has been a challenge with the shop being unable to open.

As lockdown ends, Cards for Good Causes has opened its doors on Thursday (December 3) at the Baptist Church, Victoria Road, Exmouth.

Strict social distancing and all Covid-19 precautions are in place to keep everyone safe. There will be lots of space for gifts and a huge array of cards.

The shop will be open six days a week, Monday to Saturday 10am-4pm until Wednesday, December 16.

Local Shop Manager Janette Smith added: “Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season and what better way to spread some festive cheer to family and friends in these difficult times.”

Frances Guy, regional manager at Cards for Good Causes, said: “Everyone wants to be telling loved ones they are thinking of them.

“During the Christmas period cards will be even more important. Thanks to all our keen volunteers we are able to run our pop-up shop again this year.

“We are looking forward to welcoming lots of new shoppers plus our loyal customers.”

Cards for Good Causes supports more than 250 national and local charities, selling the widest choice of Christmas cards.

In addition to cards, there are advent calendars, Christmas wrapping paper, gift tags and decorations, as well as gifts and toys. This year though many of the shops were unable to safely open, making a huge dent in charities’ valued funds.

This year there will be some new members of the team with some of the long serving volunteers having stepped down in view of Covid.

To volunteer contact the Regional Manager, Frances Guy on 07818 441135.

Full details about the full range of cards and gifts can be found at www.cardsforcharity.co.uk where you can also order online with home delivery.

