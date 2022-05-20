News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Bailiffs instructed to evict caravans from Exmouth site ‘as soon as possible’

Dan Wilkins

Published: 12:26 PM May 20, 2022
Updated: 2:58 PM May 20, 2022
An eyewitness picture of the caravans at the Imperial Recreation Ground

An eyewitness picture of the caravans at the Imperial Recreation Ground - Credit: Contributed

Bailiffs have been instructed to evict the owners of three caravans which have moved in at an Exmouth site. 

An eyewitness told the Journal that three vehicles parked up in the car park near to the slipway at the Imperial Recreation Ground. 

The eyewitness said that a man moved rocks to allow them access to the parking area.

In response, EDDC, which owns the site, said it visited the site on Friday (May 20) and instructed bailiffs to evict the vehicles from the site ‘as soon as possible’. 

An EDDC spokesman said: “Following a report received on Thursday evening, the site at the Imperial recreation ground in Exmouth was visited on Friday morning by officers and our normal procedures will now be followed.” 

Exmouth News

