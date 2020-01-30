Exmouth ladies' boutique celebrates 15 years in business

A ladies' fashion boutique in Exmouth is celebrating a decade and a half of business.

Caramel Clothing owner Sarah Simcock first opened a shop in Honiton in 2005 after previously working in fashion retail for 15 years.

Her new venture was so successful that she expanded into larger premises in 2006 and moved into Exmouth a year later.

Since then the business, in The Strand, has gone from strength to strength and has launched a transactional website.

Mrs Simcock said: "I am very proud that we have grown during this time when so many of our fellow retailers have had to close their doors - and that is really down to our loyal customers and amazing staff.

"15 years on and I still absolutely love what I do.

"We are looking forward to the years ahead and continuing to offer the great service we are known for."